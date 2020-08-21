Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Her Post-Baby Curves As She Goes Through Cardio Workout Routine

Iskra Lawrence gave followers a glimpse of her post-baby curves and opened up about the way she has been keeping to a suddenly disjointed workout routine since welcoming a baby in April.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a short video — which can be seen here — of her upbeat cardio circuit. The routine, set to Demi Lovato’s song “Sorry Not Sorry,” showed Iskra going through a series of side-step high knees, jumping jacks, and squat jump floor taps. Though the video itself appeared to have been sped up a bit to fit in the short time frame of the Instagram clip, it was a high-energy and fast-paced routine, with the model’s ponytail bouncing as she went through the exercises in what appeared to be her home’s living room.

The video captured some viral attention, racking up more than 55,000 likes and earning plenty of supportive comments from followers. Many of them offered encouragement to the new mother, praising her for the dedication she showed and her great shape just months after welcoming a little boy. Some found it inspiring to see a woman with a curvier figure offering encouragement to others. Iskra has become one of the top plus-sized models, and she frequently uses her platform to share messages of body acceptance with her fans.

“You look great girl!” one person wrote.

“Yass with these curves girl!!!” another added.

The clip also captured the attention of The Daily Mail, which praised Iskra’s “post-pregnancy curves” that she showed off in some tight-fitting workout gear.

In the post’s caption, the British model explained that she had not been able to stay consistent with her workouts recently, saying that it was difficult to find both the time and energy needed for it. She also expressed amazement at being able to do so much already just months after welcoming a little one.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Iskra advised her followers not to be hard on themselves if they have their own struggles, especially women trying to get back into shape after a pregnancy.

“But when I do [find time for a workout], I’m reminded how nourishing moving my body is. And I’m still in awe that it’s only been a few months since I pushed an actual baby out,” she wrote. “Be gentle to yourself and kind to your body. You’re doing amazing!!! Also, these moves aren’t just for PP they are great for everyBODY.”