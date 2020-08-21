Angela Simmons Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bathing Suit

Angela Simmons showed off her gorgeous figure in a new Instagram upload on Friday morning. It appeared that this was a throwback photo to her recent trip to St. Lucia and given how fabulous she looked, it wasn’t hard to figure out why she thought this one was worth sharing.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star shared quite a few photos during her time in St. Lucia. In one that went live after she had headed home, she noted that it had been a vacation that had been nothing short of magical.

The new peek into the trip that she shared showed her wearing a one-piece bathing suit from the Matte Collection line. It was a animal-print piece, seemingly a cheetah print in a light orange and black fabric, and her fans went wild over the sexy look.

The 32-year-old mom of one posed for the snap while seemingly standing on the balcony of her resort with the gorgeous landscape of St. Lucia behind her. She smiled and looked off to the side as the picture was taken, her hands tousling her curly hair extensions.

“One fierce photo Angela,” one commenter said.

Angela had one leg bent and her toes pointed as they rested on the tile. The Growing Up Hip Hop personality seemed to cock her other hip slightly and this position allowed all of her curves to be fully showcased.

The animal-print swimwear had several straps crisscrossing over Angela’s midriff and the cut accentuated her curvy hips. A bit of the fashion designer’s cleavage could be seen thanks to the low scoop of the neckline as well.

Within minutes, thousands of Angela’s followers had already noticed the new upload and they seemed to love everything about it.

“My favorite person slaying as usual,” one person declared.

Around 17,000 of Angela’s 6.7 million Instagram followers had already liked this new upload during the first 30 minutes after she had first shared it. More than 150 people commented as well as people praised her beautiful physique and seemingly happy demeanor.

“You look pretty doll,” a fan wrote.

“Smoking hot legs,” another fan said.

Virtually every component of the background in this snapshot was gorgeous. However, most seemed to concur that Angela’s beauty and confidence dominated.

The rock wall construction of the building contrasted perfectly with the lush greenery below the balcony. Of course, the ocean water and mountains in the distance were breathtaking and the clouds in the sky added a softness to the shot.

Angela may be back home in New York now, but this Friday morning share certainly seemed to signal that this had been an amazing vacation that was worth showcasing for a little bit longer.