Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Figure In Seashell Bikini While On The Beach

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy new photo of herself on Friday, August 21. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old model soaked up the sun while at the beach. Yaslen took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, striking a sultry pose while on her knees. She also pouted for the camera, propped her chest out, and kept her eyes closed, emitting a sexy vibe.

Yaslen’s highlighted blond hair was styled in natural-looking beach waves that blew in the wind. Still, her killer curves stole the show, as she showed off her famous figure in a revealing bathing suit.

Her bikini top featured a crocheted design, ruffled edges, and seashells over the cups. The garment tied around her neck and back and did not leave much to the imagination, as its cups exposed a great deal of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

Yaslen teamed the top with matching bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly displayed her curvy hips and pert derrière. The brief’s side ties, which were designed with tassels, drew attention to her slim core.

In the caption, Yaslen announced that a new YouTube video was up on her channel, telling fans to visit the link in her bio.

The smoking-hot image was received with a large amount of approval and support, amassing more than 5,000 likes in just the first 25 minutes after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“You always look so amazing Yaslen,” one social media user commented.

“Beyond gorgeous oh my god,” a second admirer chimed in, following the sentiment with a string of heart-eyed and red heart emoji.

“So obsessed with this bikini,” a third individual proclaimed.

“You are such a work of art,” a fourth follower asserted.

Yaslen has taken to social media to serve up more than one daring look this past week. Just yesterday, she sent fans into a frenzy with a new image of herself in a light pink romper that displayed her killer physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 35,000 likes, so far.