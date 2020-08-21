NBA Rumors: GSW Would ‘Turn Over Every Stone’ To Find Ways To Trade No. 2 Pick For Established Superstar

The Golden State Warriors have received some huge benefits from being unable to reclaim the championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. After finishing as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the Warriors successfully won the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. With the draft day still far away, they will have plenty of time to think that they are going to do with the lottery pick.

However, it seems like the Warriors have already decided on the fate of their top selection. According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, Golden State would “turn over every stone” in the 2020 offseason just to trade the No. 2 pick for a player who could immediately contribute and help them revive their dynasty next year.

“Now, what they do with that pick becomes the dilemma, and again it’s an enviable ‘problem’ to have: Keep it or trade it? Multiple league sources who spoke with CBS Sports believe the Warriors will turn over every stone in trying to cook up a trade for a player ready to help them compete for titles in the near term, as they rightfully believe they still have a championship core in place with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green ready to come back healthy and motivated.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors really end up trading the No. 2 pick instead of adding young and promising talent to their roster. Despite suffering a huge disappointment, the Warriors are still confident about their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. However, with the emergence of new powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the West Coast, they must be aware that they need more star power around the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in order to have a better chance of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though the season is still far from over, the Warriors have already been linked to several superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall. These include Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. If one of those players wants out of their respective teams, the Warriors could realistically acquire them by exploring a trade package centered on the No. 2 pick and using Andrew Wiggin’s massive contract for salary-matching purposes.