Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Some Leg In Skintight Mini Dress & Shares Message About Her Love Life

Nastia Liukin revealed that she's shocked about how many questions she gets asked about her personal life.

Nastia Liukin modeled a seriously short mini dress in the Instagram pic that she shared with her followers on Thursday. The Olympic gymnast isn’t shy about flaunting her lissome figure in swimsuits and outfits that show a lot of skin, and she regularly uploads snapshots of her stylish looks to the image-sharing app. However, in her latest update, she let her admirers know that there is one thing they won’t see on her page: information about her personal life.

In a lengthy message targeted at a curious faction of her fans, Nastia, 30, wrote that it’s “astonishing” how many questions she gets asked about her relationship status. She was engaged to former NHL player Matt Lombardi for three years, and their romance received a lot of attention from the press. The couple decided to call off their engagement in 2018, and Nastia told People that she “felt like a failure” after the split. Since then, she’s kept her love life under wraps, and she wants her Instagram followers to know that she plans on continuing to do so.

According to the Olympic gold medalist, she’s currently “happy” and enjoying her personal life out of the spotlight. She also wrote that some of her recent experiences have taught her “that perhaps not everything is always meant to be shared with the world.”

Nastia’s post included a photo of the athlete rocking a sleeveless taupe mini dress that fit her like a glove. The garment had a high hemline, and it looked like the skirt had been hiked up a bit to showcase more of her long, lean, and lithe legs. The bodice was sleek and smooth, while the sides of the skirt were ruched. The piece had a mock neck that added a touch of sophistication to its silhouette. Nastia used two tags to reveal that the mini dress was a Lovers + Friends design from the online retailer Revolve.

Nastia went for a wet look with her hairstyle. She wore her short blond locks slicked back, which further elevated her sleek and modern aesthetic. She posed with one hand resting on the woven back of a chair, and she crossed one leg in front of the other.

Nastia’s snapshot was a mirror selfie taken inside her bedroom, and she noted that her cute pet pooch, Harley, could be seen in the background taking a nap on her bed.

Most of Nastia’s Instagram followers were supportive of her decision not to share any details about her relationship status.

“Word! Also you are giving me major Sharon Stone Basic Instinct vibes right now,” read one response to her post.

“Seriously! You are so generous with your time to share so much — people should respect that. Boundaries are healthy!” wrote author Hannah Orenstein.

“Love this and YOU!!! So proud of you taking the time needed for yourself and protecting your privacy and happiness,” a third message said.