WWE News: John Cena Teases Potential Comeback Date And It Could Involve Hall Of Famer

John Cena took to Instagram on Friday and teased his potential return at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. The legendary WWE performer posted a picture that sent fans into a frenzy and fueled speculation about his long-awaited comeback.

The photo depicted an illustration of the multi-World Champion with a question mark over his face. The SummerSlam references are sprinkled all over the photo as well, suggesting that he could make an appearance at Sunday’s show.

It’s also possible that he was messing with his followers. As noted by Sportskeeda, “The Champ” has a tendency to post cryptic images on social media and never follow through with what he’s teasing at the time. The report also documented that there have been rumors of some notable performers making their comebacks at SummerSlam.

However, this pay-per-view is a special event as it’s going to be held in the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center. The show promises to be an ambitious one and having a superstar of Cena’s caliber make an appearance could add to the intrigue surrounding it.

This year’s event will have virtual fans in attendance, which will be historic first for the company’s summer bash. Given that the pay-per-view is viewed as the promotion’s second-biggest of the year, it’s likely to boast some big surprises and star attractions.

Cena hasn’t been in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36, in which he participated in a cinematic match against Bray Wyatt. Cena lost the bout, and he’ll be keen to return to action and get back to winning ways as soon as possible. His last bout with “The Fiend” also set up a potential WrestleMania rubber match, which seeds could be planted for on Sunday.

Wyatt will be in action at the bash when he challenges the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, for the title. If Cena does make an appearance, it’s possible that he’ll involve himself in that match. The reason for his departure was due to Wyatt getting inside his head, after all.

It’s also worth noting that the image Cena shared mentions “Stone Cold,” which in the world of wrestling, is always a reference to Steve Austin. This suggests that Austin could also show up, as he’s been linked with a return of his own in recent weeks.

The Instagram post suggests that Cena and the company are planning something significant. It’s no secret that the product has suffered a ratings crisis in recent months, and a segment involving legendary superstars is a sure-fire way to bring back some lapsed viewers.