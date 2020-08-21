‘Are You Really Going To Impeach Me’ Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump made a phone call to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last September ahead of his impeachment trial during which it is reported that he attempted to plead his case to the California Democrat in order to head off the proceedings.

As The Washington Post reports, Trump called Pelosi from New York on the day that she was expected to announce impeachment proceedings.

As a new book called Trump on Trial: The Investigation, Impeachment, Acquittal, and Aftermath claims, Trump attempted to explain to Pelosi that the phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky that was the focus of the trial was “perfect.”

Calling from his Trump Tower penthouse in New York, he told Pelosi that he wanted to talk about guns, but the conversation shifted to one about the whistleblower complaint that had been filed against him.

“Are you really going to impeach me?” he reportedly asked. “The Senate will never convict. You don’t really want to do this.”

He added that there was “no pressure at all” during his chat with Zelensky.

“Literally, you would be impressed by my lack of pressure… Why would I say something bad?” he questioned. “It was 100 percent perfect. I didn’t ask him for anything.”

He told her that he was about to release the transcript of the conversation, but allegedly Pelosi confirmed to him that she was moving forward with the process.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

After 20 minutes, the phone call ended, leaving Pelosi concerned about the president’s conduct, the book claims.

“Pelosi was left shaking her head. Either the president of the United States didn’t know right from wrong, she thought, or he didn’t care. Whichever it was, she felt Trump was taking the country down a dangerous path that violated the Constitution’s spirit and letter in establishing the president’s powers,” the authors wrote.

Shortly after the call, the White House released the transcript of the chat, followed by a tweet from the president that called the conversation “totally appropriate” and asserting that the Democrats were perpetrating a witch hunt against him.

Shortly after, Pelosi confirmed that she wanted an impeachment inquiry, citing national security concerns.

Ultimately, the president was convicted in the House and acquitted by the Senate for the conversation during which he asked the Ukrainian president to do him a favor and investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on July 25.

Critics argue that Trump was attempting to harm Biden’s chances in the 2020 race, where Biden currently leads Trump in most polls.