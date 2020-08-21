‘Big Brother 22’ Week 3 Spoilers: HOH Tyler Crispen Decides On Nominees

Tyler Crispen is the third Head of Household (HOH) for Season 22 of Big Brother. The veteran has held the position three times in the past, so his reign should be easily maneuverable and he is already deciding on who to put up on the block. After Thursday’s live eviction, the feeds went down for several hours, leaving viewers in the dust as far as immediate nominee discussions.

When they resumed, several conversations pointed to Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha being the potential nominees for the week, according to Big Brother Network. It appears as if the conversation started while the feeds were down, as Tyler noted he was sticking to the plan while talking with alliance member Nicole Franzel after they came back on. Nicole further pushed that Janelle was the one who needed to go this week over Kaysar and it looks like most of his allies feel the same way.

Tyler later discussed putting up Kevin Campbell as a pawn should either of the nominees win the Power of Veto (POV) competition on Saturday. For now, a backdoor does not appear to be in place as they are his targets outright. Putting up both Janelle and Kaysar almost guarantees one of them will go home, but there is a slight chance both of them can stay.

Janelle is the main target this week. CBS

There is one Safety Suite competition left in the game which will be played out today. Only five houseguests are eligible to use their VIP passes today: Tyler, Nicole, Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo, and Dani Briones. With Tyler being HOH, its unnecessary for him to play, but the four other houseguests have to opportunity to win their safety, as well as granting it to another player.

If the winner decides to keep Kaysar or Janelle safe, the other has the option to win the POV, thus saving both of them for eviction next Thursday. The stars would have to align perfectly, and the duo would have to convince one of the Safety Suite competitors to keep them safe which is a stretch. For now, Memphis might be the only shot at the pair staying in the game as he is a wildcard in the house.

In the instance that Janelle and Kaysar are both safe for the week, Kevin will likely be sent home as he is not aligned with many people in the house. He currently has loyalties to Da’Vonne Rogers and Cody Calafiore but he is at the bottom of both of their totem poles.