Nikita Dragun Dazzles In Sparkly Bra & Miniskirt With Full Head Mask

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The influencer is known for her outfit posts and made quite the statement with her attire for her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a sparkly silver bra that featured thin black straps. The garment that displayed her decolletage and her stomach was paired with a miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She wrapped a belt around her waist and completed the look with knee-high black boots. Dragun accessorized with a jeweled choker around her neck, a silver-studded bag, and a shimmery full head mask that was semi-sheer. She rocked acrylic nails decorated with metallic silver polish and styled her straight light pink hair down.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the second shot, Dragun was captured side-on with one hand raised to her head. She looked over her shoulder at the camera lens and glimmered in the dark. The online sensation showed off the tattoo inked on the side of her body and a hint of the one on her back.

In the third frame, Dragun was snapped looking down while holding her left hand to the side of her face. She showcased another tattoo located underneath her breasts and pushed the majority of her hair over her right shoulder.

In the fourth and final frame, Dragun was captured looking at the camera with a wide-eyed expression. She rested her arms beside her and tilted her head up.

In the tags, she credited Gucci for the mask, Shane Justin for the rest of her attire, and her wardrobe stylist Joey Thao for helping her look very glam.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 646,000 likes and over 24,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.2 million followers.

“Nikita all your outfits are bomb but I have to say this one is fireeeeeeeeeee,” one user wrote.

“How can you be that perfect?? I admire you Niki,” another person shared.

“YOU ROCK EVERY OUTFIT! ALWAYS A SHINING DIVA! Love you,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, you look awesome. I’m speechless,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a green crop top with a cut-out miniskirt of the same color that had slits going down the side. Dragun sported her long dark wavy locks down with a middle part and showed off her bellybutton piercing.