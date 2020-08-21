Dajana Gudić Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Blue Bikini While Posing By The ‘Cotton Castle’ In Turkey

Dajana Gudić gave fans a close-up glimpse of both a stunning Turkish landmark and her killer body in a new Instagram post on Friday. The Croatian-Serbian model shared a photo of herself posing by the Pamukkale Tranvanter, or the “cotton castle,” as she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that showed off her best assets.

The photo showed Dajana standing by the white, fluffy-looking carbonate mineral wall, which seemed to stretch on for miles. The wall was surrounded by gorgeous blue waters that rolled in gentle waves. In the distance, green hills could be seen, as well as a massive mountain. It looked to be a beautiful and clear day as the sun poured over the Dajana and gave her skin a golden glow. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, but people were likely focused on the model.

Dajana’s look included a demi-cut underwire top with thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. One strap appeared to be sliding off her arm.

Dajana’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching seamless, U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up slightly higher than her hips and hugged her hourglass figure.

Dajana finished off her outfit with a pair of brown and pink square sunglasses and some small gold hoops. She tied her long, blond-brunette hair up in a topknot with a few strands left out at the back.

Dajana stood on a piece of the formation and crossed her ankles. She pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star also pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure and pulled her shoulders back as she looked down at the water.

Dajana’s post received more than 2,700 likes and nearly 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a success with her followers. Many users expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Absolutely so beautiful,” one fan said with heart emoji.

“You look amazing and what a beautiful view,” another user added.

“You are one gorgeous lady!” a third follower wrote.

Dajana always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another share, she rocked a fiery red two-piece that flaunted some major underboob as she lounged on the beach.