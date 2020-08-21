Valeria Orsini Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy Peach Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent pulses racing on social media when she shared some jaw-dropping new photos of herself on Friday, August 21. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Valeria stood out most as she positioned herself in the center of each frame and faced the camera. She also exuded strong sultry vibes as she pouted and directed her soft gaze straight at the lens.

Her long, highlighted hair, which featured dark roots, was parted slightly off-center and styled in beachy waves that fell past her shoulders.

Still, the model’s killer curves clearly demanded most of the attention, as she flaunted them in a stylish and revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a peach bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not conceal much of her assets as its triangular cups helped her expose a great deal of cleavage.

Valeria paired the top with matching bottoms that also offered just minimal coverage, as the briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut. Her curvy hips were particularly on display. The number also featured high-waisted side straps, which were tied into bows, that drew eyes to her slim core.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach. In the caption, she shared a quote about love and then tagged her makeup artist and photographer.

The sizzling content was instantly met with a lot of support and enthusiasm, accumulating more than 11,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 280 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Valeria on her figure, good looks, and bikini.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one user commented.

“Drop dead stunning, as usual,” another fan added.

“You are so freaking cute,” a third individual asserted, following their words with a red heart emoji.

“You are beautiful and have sexy legs,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of daring images of herself to her Instagram account, especially this past week. On August 19, she stunned followers once more when she rocked a revealing top and skirt set that showed off her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap has received more than 19,000 likes.