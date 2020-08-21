Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Pink Romper

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.1 million followers with her latest share, a double update in which she rocked a skimpy pink romper and matching cardigan while flaunting her tantalizing curves. For the snaps, Yaslen stood in a long hallway with a patterned carpet beneath her, and a white wall providing a neutral backdrop. A decorated panel was positioned to her left, although Yaslen’s curves still remained the focal point of the shot.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand My Passerella, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She showcased her fit figure in a strapless romper that fit her like a glove. The top portion stretched across her ample assets, showing off just a hint of cleavage, and a tie-detail cinched in her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. The hem of the romper came just an inch or so down her legs, leaving her voluptuous thighs and toned calves on full display.

Yaslen layered a baby pink cardigan over top of the outfit, and the garment draped over her curves, hanging nearly all the way to the floor. She rested one hand on her thigh and the other on a ledge nearby as she posed for the camera.

Yaslen’s blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high bun, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding nothing besides a pair of platform wedge shoes with clear tops.

She followed up the first shot with a second sizzling snap taken in the same spot, although she added one additional accessory — a face mask. Her entire ensemble, including her mask, was the same soft shade of baby pink, which looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 34,700 likes within 14 hours. It also racked up 333 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“An angel,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“This set is everything! And you look amazing in it!” another follower remarked.

“Head to toe PERFECTION,” a third fan added.

“You have the most amazing legs Yaslen,” another follower commented, captivated by that particular portion of her physique.

