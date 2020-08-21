LeBron James Breaks Silence On Rumored Off-Court Drama In LA Lakers

In the midst of the Orlando bubble, three-time NBA champion LeBron James made the headlines when he gave controversial statements in which most people believed was directed at the Los Angeles Lakers. While talking about their struggle on the offensive end of the floor, James seemed to blame it on the things that they couldn’t control and were happening off the court.

In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of TNT, which is currently available on Twitter, James decided to break his silence on the rumored drama inside their organization.

“I can just tell you this: It has nothing to do with our team,” James told Haynes, as quoted by Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. “One thing about our team, we have zero lack of team chemistry and camaraderie. That’s the one thing that our team will always strive and always be about. It’s a little bit more intricate than that. I might tell you when the cameras ain’t on. It has nothing to do with the Lakers and our group. Our group is probably as close as ever before because of the situation, even more since we’re here. So, Lake Show, Laker Nation, don’t worry about that. It has nothing to do with the ballclub. We’re great.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

Most people, especially the fans of the Purple and Gold, got worried after hearing about the reports of the off-court issue in Los Angeles. Having those types of distraction would dramatically affect their performance on both ends of the floor and decreased their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. Falling short of achieving their main goal could also influence Anthony Davis’ decision when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this fall.

However, after James clarified his controversial statements, fans could now breathe more easily and just focus on cheering for the Lakers in the ongoing 2020 Playoffs. After clinching the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, the Lakers are currently facing the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. They may have suffered an upset in Game 1, but they immediately bounced back in their latest faceoff and evened the series after a dominant 111-88 victory on Thursday night.

Though they are still facing struggles with their performance on the offensive end of the floor, specifically with their three-point shooting, the Lakers have already shown some improvements and are taking the games more seriously. Their next game against the Trail Blazers will be on Saturday night.