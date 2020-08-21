Antonio Brown Is ‘One Of The Best Receivers Of All Time’ According To Seahawks’ Russell Wilson

While Antonio Brown is looking for a new job, at least one of the best quarterbacks in the league appears to have given his stamp of approval on signing the pass-catcher, Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report wrote on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Wilson sat down for an interview with Jason LaCanfora and talked quite a bit about Brown. The quarterback was asked about whether or not he was open to bringing the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots receiver to Seattle for a tryout with the Seahawks.

The signal-caller pointed to the short time he spent with Josh Gordon last year as one piece of evidence he thought working with Brown would work.

The pair worked out together over the offseason and that’s one of the reasons Wilson believes Brown could be a fit in his offense. The quarterback also said he believes that Brown is one of the best receivers to play the game. He added he’s easily one of the best of “all time.”

The Seahawks signal-caller didn’t explicitly campaign for his team to sign Brown, but he did also recently say he thinks the franchise needs to bring in “playmakers.” Zucker wrote that Brown would seem to fit that bill considering the QB’s other comments about him.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The writer also said that if Wilson wants Brown in Seattle, the feeling is likely mutual. The receiver made comments earlier this summer that he’d like to play with the Seahawks. Those comments likely came after he worked out with the team’s starting QB.

The question is whether or not the words about how great a player he is, will eventually lead to a job in the NFL. This isn’t the first time a quarterback has come out and talked about how much they would like to work with Brown.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson said earlier this summer that he’d like his team to sign the pass-catcher. Zucker pointed out he’s been working out enough that rust doesn’t appear to be a problem so it’s not known why the Ravens haven’t come up with an offer to at least tryout.

Not long after Jackson made his comments, his head coach, John Harbaugh said the biggest holdup was that they weren’t sure whether he’d be eligible to actually play in 2020 but those questions have been answered. The NFL announced Brown was going to be suspended for the first eight games of the regular season. That suspension will be served whether he’s on a roster or not.