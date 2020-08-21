Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Fabulous Abs & Plenty Of Sass, Teases ‘Was His, Now Hers’

Gabrielle Union seemingly raided the closet of her NBA superstar husband Dwyane Wade and she shared the fabulous results on her Instagram page.

Thursday evening, Gabrielle shared a snapshot on Instagram that had a geotag of “In Your Closet.” The photo showed two images of her, one a mirror images of the other, and she was posing on a tile floor with a glass door or window in the background.

Her caption suggested that she had raided her husband Dwyane Wade’s closet and took several things for herself. Based on the reaction to the photo, her followers seemed to approve.

Gabrielle wore a white sports bra under an unbuttoned sports coat. The sleeves of the jacket were rolled up a couple of times to rest above her wrists and she kept the front open in order to show off her bare midriff and chiseled abs.

She added a pair of gray trousers and based on the tags she included, it appeared that these were the Joseph brand wool pants that featured a track pant vibe. The men’s pants had an elastic waistband with drawstrings and were baggy and comfy on Gabrielle since they seemed to actually be Dwyane’s slacks.

She added a pair of black Nike sneakers and rocked her short, natural curls as she posed with plenty of attitude and loads of confidence.

“U look so fly Gab – effortless vibes,” one person commented.

Overnight, Gabrielle’s 16.4 million followers responded with plenty of praise for this ensemble. By Friday morning, more than 80,000 people had liked the post and about 420 had also commented.

“HEY SIRI: What does perfection look like???” a fan praised.

From the short hair to the steady gaze to the powerful vibe, people consistently raved about Gabrielle’s latest look. Granted, it is nothing new for the former America’s Got Talent judge to pull together unusual garments to create a jaw-dropping look. Clearly, this time was no exception.

Even Gabrielle’s husband has a reputation for his own knock-out fashion style. This time, however, it looks like he might have a tough time wrestling these pieces away from his wife.

“Looks better on her no offense to him,” someone teased.

“You wear everything well,” another person declared.

Gabrielle went solo for this fashion display, although she does often sync up her ensembles with her hubby and they pose together. More and more often lately their daughter Kaavia has joined them, and the adorable toddler has a fierce vibe all her own. Whether this stunning mama poses on her own or with her loved ones, her fans always love what she puts together.