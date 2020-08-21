Jessica Simpson Rocks Hot Pink Outfit In New Video Interview, Admits She ‘Freaked Out’ Over Turning 40

The singer looks as young as ever in a new interview.

Jessica Simpson looked as youthful as ever in a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

One month after turning 40, the singer and fashion designer wowed in a hot pink outfit as she sat down for a Zoom chat from her California home with the popular radio host.

In the video posted to YouTube, Jessica rocked a bright pink top that featured short flutter sleeves. She wore her newly shorter hair — the result of her recently removed hair extensions — down and in loose waves. A large crystal butterfly, a gift from Jessica’s husband Eric Johnson, could be seen on a table in the background of her at-home video chat.

During the interview, which can be seen in part below, the mom of three joked about her recent milestone birthday with the Sirius host and his co-host Julia Cunningham.

After first pretending not to realize that she just celebrated a big birthday, Jessica admitted she still fits into her True Religion jeans from back in the day. Those who follow her on Instagram know that hours before the Open Book author turned the big 4-0, she posed on her social media page in her ripped designer jeans from 14 years ago.

She also admitted that she hasn’t put jeans on for months due to the health pandemic and stated she has been living in sweats. Jessica said she is “embracing the quarantine life,” even if she at first didn’t embrace her 40th.

“I freaked out two months before I turned 40, not knowing that that age wouldn’t even mean anything to me,” Jessica said. She noted she then began counting “41, 42,” and so on and admitted she had never “calculated” her age before.

The former MTV star said she panicked and started red light therapy for her face, but has now made peace with aging.

“I’m accepting it slowly,” she said.

Jessica also explained that because she is a person who likes to reminisce and hold onto memories and is “tragically romantic,” she’s glad that she wrote her memoir at age 40 or it would have been 800 pages down the line. Her best-selling Open Book tell-all was released earlier this year and clocked in at just over 400 pages.

While she was initially freaked out about getting older, Jessica’s fans have long said she is ageless. The blond beauty’s Instagram feed is filled with makeup-free selfies and casual pics with her kids, and Instagram followers constantly ask her what her secret is for staying so young looking.

Jessica also talked about her sobriety and the positive response to her memoir in the Sirius interview.