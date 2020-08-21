Saweetie Rides Behind Quavo On Motorcycle In Skimpy Denim Ensemble

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself with her boyfriend, Quavo. The two rappers are never one to shy away from a photo opportunity and made sure their recent pics didn’t go unnoticed.

Saweetie stunned in a skimpy denim bra. As seen in a separate Instagram post, which you can view here, she displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The “Tap In” hitmaker paired the ensemble with tiny shorts and long sleeves of the same material that weren’t connected to any of her attire. Saweetie completed the look with denim thigh-high boots and rocked very long acrylic nails that were decorated with blue polish. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a jeweled chain with an anime-style pendant. The entertainer styled her fiery red hair in a ponytail and sported a full fringe.

Quavo wore a red bandana with a leather jacket that consisted of the colors blue, white, and red. He paired the outfit with light blue jeans and accessorized with eye-catching blue shades.

Saweetie treated followers to 10 images within one upload.

The duo was snapped on a motorcycle. Quavo looked to be driving the vehicle while Saweetie sat behind him.

In the first frame, Saweetie was photographed fairly side-on and gave fans an eyeful from behind. She leaned against her beau and sported a fierce expression.

In the second slide, Quavo showed off his grilled teeth while Saweetie gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the third frame, Quavo looked directly at the camera while Saweetie looked over her shoulder behind her. The 27-year-old showcased her side profile and her high cheekbones.

In the fifth frame, the pair both flashed their middle fingers in a care-free pic. Saweetie rested the side of her face on Quavo’s head and wrapped her left arm around his shoulder.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 870,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.1 million followers.

“Real life goals,” one user wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

“The details down to the nails,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“We love an unproblematic couple that look like they smell good,” remarked a third fan.

“Please get married, y’all are hella cute,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked dressed for success in an orange shirt, high-waisted pants, and a fedora hat.