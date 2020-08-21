Tyra Banks Teases ‘New And Exciting’ Changes On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Including A ‘Met Ball Slant’

Tyra Banks promised to bring more fashion to 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Tyra Banks teased that big changes are in store for Dancing with the Stars when the series returns for its 29th season. During an interview with Vegas Magazine, the reality competition’s new executive producer and host shared her vision for a DWTS ballroom with fashion show elements. She also revealed that she plans on serving up plenty of looks herself when she takes over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Tyra, 46, began her career as an in-demand model before going on to create the massively successful America’s Next Top Model franchise, and she wants to marry the stylish world that she conquered with the one she’s about to join. Costumes have always been an important element of the performances by the pros and celebrity competitors on Dancing with the Stars, but Tyra said that she wants fans to become fixated on the fashion. She shared her desire to elevate the looks that viewers will see, and she teased that there might be more costume changes than there have been in the past.

“We’re going to try to keep the audience guessing ‘What [is she] going to wear now?’… not just this week, but what does she wear in the next 30 minutes—you know, bring a Met Ball slant to it,” Tyra said.

The Met Ball has become famous for its themes that inspire celebrities to get creative and walk the red carpet in over-the-top looks by top designers. With Tyra’s connections to the style industry, DWTS viewers just might get to see some high-fashion designs in the ballroom.

Tyra also spoke about what her own wardrobe will look like. She stated that she would like to wear looks based on each week’s theme. Some popular theme nights that are regularly featured on the series include Halloween, Disney, and Most Memorable Year.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Tyra said that DWTS will look much different this season, and it won’t just be because of the various safety protocols that have to be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She promised that the production team is also making plenty of changes that will be “new and exciting.”

“We’ve been working very closely to bring even more relevance to the show—and to add technology and things that are connected to pop culture and elements of fashion,” she stated.

As for the safety precautions, Tyra said that everyone is working hard to create “the safest environment possible.” A few of the show’s pros have spoken about some of the measures that have been implemented as they prepare to compete. According to married dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, the production team is so serious about safety that the couple is going to live apart while they’re competing.

Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars is currently set to premiere on September 14.