‘One Piece’ Episode 938 Preview Hints At Tonoyasu’s Sacrifice For Straw Hat Pirates Alliance

The latest episode of One Piece featured Tonoyasu expressing his desire to join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in overthrowing the two cruel rulers of the Land of Wano – Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Upon hearing their conversations, Tonoyasu entered the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s hideout and seemed to be very familiar with Kanjuro and Shinobu, the two of the most loyal servants of the late Lord Kozuki Oden. However, Tonoyasu may no longer be able to fight with them when they raid the enemies’ headquarters at Onigashima.

Based on the preview, One Piece Episode 938, which is titled “Shaking the Nation! The Identity of Ushimitsu Kozo the Chivalrous Thief!,” is set to feature Tonoyasu’s sacrifice for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, as well the evil plan of Shogun Orochi after Ushimitsu Kozo was captured by his men.

“News of the Flower Capital’s beloved Ushimitsu Kozo who sides with the weak and crushes the strong spreads like wildfire across the Land of Wano. Meanwhile, after meeting up with Brook, Zoro and the others learn about Orochi’s despicable plot and a cruel truth.”

After meeting the sick and elderlies of Ebisu Town, Tonoyasu went on a mission to save the Straw Hat Pirate alliance’s plan. While listening to their conversation, he learned that the enemy knew everything about their planned raid at Onigashima, including their preparations and recruitment. Though he still hasn’t seen or heard official reports about the presence of the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kanjuro, Kiku, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi – in the country, Shogun Orochi already decided to make his move.

He ordered his men to capture every samurai who has a crescent moon tattoo in their ankle. Also, knowing the time and place of their planned attack, he is expected to make preparations to make sure that they wouldn’t accomplish their goal. In One Piece Episode 938, Tonoyasu will reveal his real identity and lie to the public that he’s the one who spread the flyers all around the Land of Wano.

By doing such a thing, the cruel ruler will think that the Nine Red Scabbards are already dead, and there’s no currently existing threat to his throne. However, after he learns Tonoyasu’s real identity, it is highly likely that Shogun Orochi will immediately order his execution.

One Piece Episode 938 is also set to show Roronoa Zoro and Brook learning the heartbreaking truth about the people of Ebisu Town, including Tonoyasu and Toko. It will be revealed that the main reason why they are all laughing is because the shogun forced them to consume a faulty SMILE devil fruit. As a side effect, they lost their emotions, and all they can do is smile and laugh.