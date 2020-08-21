Jem Wolfie Poses On A Porsche Convertible In Tight Jeans And Low-Cut Tank Top

Social media star Jem Wolfie dropped the jaws of her 2.7 million Instagram followers after she posted a series of photos where she posed with a new Porsche convertible in a revealing skintight ensemble.

In the mega-picture update, Wolfie wore a pair of medium wash jeans. The silhouette of the pants were high-waisted, showing off her enviable hourglass figure to its best advantage. The denim fabric was skintight enough to highlight her curves, and a zip up detail instead of a button at the hem of the pants added a sultry accent to garment.

Wolfie paired the jeans with a white tank top. Small brown buttons featured along the length of the garment, and a very low scooped neckline left little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination. The hem was cropped so that there was no overlap between the top and jeans, and the sleeveless style meant her toned arms were on full display.

Wolfie left her hair straight and sleek, and accessorized with a pair of chic tortoiseshell sunglasses.

In the first of the five pictures, Woflie perched on the hood of an aqua blue Porsche convertible. The model lowered her sunglasses while looking out to the side to give an editorial vibe to the photo.

The second shot was an aerial view of her new car, displaying the bright red leather seats that gave the vehicle yet another pop of color.

Next came a picture of Wolfie from behind as she grasped onto the steering wheel.

In the fourth photo, she kneeled in front of the car, showing off a pair of white sneakers as she brought her hand to her chin. Last but not least, she sat on the hood of the convertible once more. This time, she looked down at her new purchase, displaying the smallest of smiles as her hair was swept up in the breeze.

Fans loved the mega-pic update, awarding the upload over 77,000 likes and around 650 comments.

“Wow Jem… I loved the color of your Porsche and you combine great with it… lots of love,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliments with several emoji including the heart-eye face, fire symbol, and red heart.

“You’re one of a kind,” added a second, playing off of Wolfie’s own caption, where she delighted in her car’s uniqueness.

“Congratulations girl!” exclaimed a third.

“You deserve this so much,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face.

The Australian stunner had previously wowed fans after she posed on a pool table in tiny yoga shorts, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.