Rachel Ward Stuns In An Eye-Catching Floral-Printed Dress

In her latest Instagram share, blond beauty Rachel Ward rocked a printed ensemble that thrilled her 613,000 Instagram followers. Rachel has been in Monte Carlo, Monaco on vacation recently, and she is keeping her audience updated by sharing plenty of gorgeous snaps highlighting various structures around the city as well as her sartorial selections.

Rachel wore a printed garment from the brand Comino Couture, and she tagged her fans in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case they were interested in picking up the piece themselves. She stood on a curved walkway area leading up to a stunning structure, and rested one hand on the ornate stone railing as she gazed at the camera.

The dress was a structured look, with long sleeves and lapels that gave it a blazer feel. The neckline dipped, showing off a hint of skin but keeping her cleavage covered up.

The entire piece was crafted from a fabric with a white background and colorful blue and purple flowers printed on it. A column of silver buttons went down the front of the garment, adding to the structured vibe, and the piece hugged her curves without clinging too tightly.

The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving some of her sculpted legs on display, although the photo was cropped just below her knee. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and a blue bag. Her blond locks were slicked back into a chic bun that highlighted her naturally stunning features.

The second photo was taken from a slightly different perspective, and Rachel leaned both her elbows against the stone railing, which overlooked a scene with lush green trees and a vibrant sky. The sun shone down on her, illuminating her features, and she continued to gaze at the camera as she posed.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 3,100 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 63 comments from her followers.

“Unbelievable,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous. Sublime,” another added, showering Rachel with compliments.

“Fantastic dress for a wonderful princess,” a third fan commented.

“Flawless,” another added simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel stunned her fans with a glamorous look in a picture taken back in Manchester. She wore a blue fishtail dress that appeared to have been crafted from a silky fabric, and the material clung to her curves, fitting her like a second skin. She posed with a bouquet of white flowers in her hands, her long blond locks tumbling down her chest in voluminous curls.