Katelyn Runck Flaunts Insane Abs In Tight Crop Top & Athletic Shorts On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her sporty side in a new Instagram post on Friday. The bombshell model shared a few photos on her feed in which she rocked a skintight cropped shirt and athletic shorts that did nothing but favors for her muscles. In the caption, she revealed that she did a quick workout that morning.

Katelyn rocked a magenta-colored, long-sleeved hoodie with small text above one breast and white accent lines. The fabric clung closely to her body and featured ruched tightening strings at the base of her chest. The strings were tied in a sturdy knot, so the top squeezed the fitness guru’s bust.

The top cut off just below Katelyn’s chest, so her rock-hard six-pack was on full display. She paired the hoodie with some matching athletic shorts in a looser material. The drawstring waistband came up high above her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the shorts had a dolphin cut that fully exposed her shapely thighs and legs.

Katelyn finished off the ensemble with a pair of white tube socks. The tops of the socks featured the outfit’s brand name, Bo And Tee, in black text. The model styled her dark locks in a high sleek ponytail.

In the first shot, Katelyn looked to be standing in a kitchen as she leaned against a reflective wall. The room featured bright lighting that caused the babe’s tan skin to glow. She pulled one foot up to her opposite calf in a figure-4 pose, pointing her toes to elongate her pins. The move also caused her bottoms to ride up slightly on one side. The influencer playfully tugged at her updo and smiled at the camera.

For the second image, Katelyn stepped out to a patio. She leaned once again on a wall beside her and curved her body slightly to emphasize her figure. This time, her hair was down and pushed to one side as she looked into the distance smiled.

The post received more than 19,000 likes and neatly 550 comments in just a few hours as fans showered Katelyn with praise in the comments section.

“Pink looks so great on you,” one fan said.

“Your smile makes my day,” another user said with a smiling emoji.

“You have an absolutely killer body!!” a third person wrote.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. She went a bit dressier earlier this week in a post that saw her sporting an elegant green gown.