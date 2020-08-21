Aldon Smith Getting Rave Reviews From Coaches And Players In Cowboys’ Camp

Count Dak Prescott among those who believe Aldon Smith is in for a big year if he continues to play like he has so far in the Dallas Cowboys camp. The quarterback talked to the media on Thursday after the team’s latest practices and raved about what the linebacker has done so far.

In a video posted to Yahoo Sports, Prescott said since his new teammate returned to NFL practices he’s looked like “a monster.” He added that Smith doesn’t look like he’s been out of the league for five years. He also said that the energy of the linebacker doesn’t look like someone who has had a long layoff.

Those words of encouragement came amid a flurry of positive talk from members of the Cowboys who have liked what’s been seen from the defense so far this summer.

The quarterback’s comments were quite similar to what defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to say. Nolan told Jori Epstein of USA Today what makes Smith stand out is his size. It’s also the way the defender uses that size. Smith is also showing he’s picking up what the coaches are trying to teach him.

“From a physical standpoint, there’s really not a whole lot of limitations,” Nolan said Wednesday. “He understands football very well.”

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Epstein said those comments are part of what has been the “Aldon Smith Hype Train.” His head coach joined that train as well.

Mike McCarthy told Epstein that “number 58” is standing out from the pack. The linebacker, who will also be playing some defensive end for the Cowboys, is changing his number while he tries to restart his career.

He wore number 99 with the Oakland Raiders but it appears he’s trying to get a fresh start in several different ways. His teammates and coaching staff believe it’s “so far, so good.”

McCarthy was quick to point out that the comeback isn’t all about just using his physical gifts. He also needs to jell with the rest of the Dallas defensive roster. The head coach said that’s going well too.

Smith was called a “team player” by those who have been watching him closest. He’s not looking to just stand out from the pack, but also make his cohorts look good.

The way he has looked has surprised quite a few people in camp. Mainly because they expected to see more rust on Smith after five years away from the NFL.

One of the newest additions to Dallas, Everson Griffen assessed Smith as “playing, running and striking well” in spite of his layoff. Returning captain DeMarcus Lawrence touted Smith’s charisma and personality.