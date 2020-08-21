Hilde Osland Sizzles In Bunny Knee High Socks And White Lingerie

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.6 million Instagram followers after posting a sultry selfie where she modeled white lingerie.

The top part of the set consisted of a bralette, and had a neckline so low that it left very little of Osland’s décolletage to the imagination. In addition, a mesh insert at the lower bottom of the bust was almost entirely see-through, making the garment even more revealing. Last but not least, a band cinched at the top of her torso, with the label of the set, Australian brand “Lounge,” written along the elastic.

The matching underwear was a classic and simple silhouette, with a high-waisted in order to accentuate the Australian-based model’s hourglass figure. The white hue of the ensemble highlighted Osland’s sun-kissed skin, in addition to bringing an airy and light aesthetic to the shot.

Osland paired the bra and panties with a fuzzy fringed jacket. The garment was a pastel pink shade, adding some color to the shot. The material looked warm and fuzzy, bringing yet another element of coziness to the photograph.

For the final touch, Osland wore a pair of white knee-high socks. They featured a cable-knit detail along the front of the shin, and ended with a sweet bunny motif at the top of the hem.

The rest of Osland’s look was sweet and simple. Her sole accessories consisted of a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled with a messy bed-head vibe, and her long blond locks cascaded over her shoulder following a deep side part.

Osland posed by sitting on her bed, crossing one leg over the other in order to further accentuate her curves. She slightly tilted her head as she looked at her phone to snap the perfect shot.

In her caption, Osland added that she had partnered with Fashion Nova, a clothing brand that often links with popular social media influencers.

Fans went wild over the Friday update, and quickly awarded the upload over 18,000 likes and more than 320 comments in under half an hour of posting.

“That is seriously sexy,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face.

“Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?” teased a second.

“No doubt you are the cutest,” gushed a third.

Picture perfect….no need for filters with you,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face, fire symbol, and red heart.

This is far from the first time this week that Osland has dropped jaws. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she showed off her phenomenal figure just yesterday while wearing skintight athleisure.