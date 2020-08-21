‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Britt Stewart Talks New Gig: ‘I Cannot Tell You How Excited I Am’

New Dancing with the Stars pro Britt Stewart talked about her updated status in an Instagram video shared by the show’s official social media account. The stunning hoofer, who was promoted from troupe member this season, couldn’t contain her joy in the clip.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am,” she said, thanking fans for all their support since it was announced she was named a pro dancer for Season 29.

“I am so grateful for all you guys,” she continued in the video.

Britt noted she had received the love of DWTS‘ fans, as well as their support, since the full list of professionals was announced during Good Morning America‘s August 19 broadcast. She also revealed she can’t wait to get to work in the ballroom.

Britt looked stunning in the selfie video, which appeared to be taken in her home.

She sat on a tan sofa as she held a camera directly in front of her face to speak to her followers. Britt’s dark and glossy hair stood out against the white wall seen behind her. Her tresses were blown out straight and fashioned into soft waves that hit her shoulders. She tucked some of her hair behind her left ear, which lent a casual vibe to her style.

She sported a black t-shirt and a thin chain on her neck, as well as large hoop earrings. She wore a bright smile in the clip while she expressed her thanks.

Britt was announced as a pro alongside the following dancers for the newest episodes of the long-running ABC dance competition series. Other professionals include Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, and Gleb Savchenko.

She will debut during a season that has already endured several major changes. These include the firing of longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the addition of Tyra Banks as the show’s solo host and executive producer, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on rehearsals and performances.

Fans wished Britt a happy journey as she starts her new career on Dancing with the Stars.

“Yesss go, Britt!!! We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor,” said one supporter.

“Amazing!! Brit you deserve this,” remarked a second viewer.

“AMERICA CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU!!! You’re amazing! Congratulations!!” stated a third Instagram fan.

“Let’s do this thing, come on Britt, show everyone what you’ve got,” said a fourth follower.