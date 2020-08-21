‘One Piece’ Episode 937 Reveals Big Advantages Of Luffy’s Imprisonment To Straw Hat Pirates Alliance

Many One Piece fans were saddened when Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy suffered a massive defeat from Emperor Kaido and was sent to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. The Beast Pirates captain imprisoned Luffy instead of killing him with the hope that he could turn him into one of his subordinates. However, being locked up turned out to be beneficial for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

According to CBR.com, One Piece Episode 937, which is titled “Tonoyasu, Ebisu Town’s Most Loved!,” revealed the advantages of Luffy’s imprisonment at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. During the Sumo Inferno Tournament, He learned that Old Man Hyo has mastered the type of Haki that he’s currently aiming to learn. He believes that being able to use such a technique would strengthen his chances of taking down the strongest creature in the world in their next faceoff.

Old Man Hyo demonstrated his power by knocking out Alpacaman without touching him. He said that Haki is called Ryuo in the Land of Wano. Without a second thought, he agreed to teach him everything he knows about Armament Haki. Aside from having a new master, One Piece Episode 937 also revealed new potential allies for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

As CBR.com noted, Old Man Hyo, who is popularly known in the Land of Wano as Hyogoro the Flower, the most powerful yakuza boss 20 years ago, and the other gangs at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon could join forces with the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their upcoming battle against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

“While Hyogoro promised to teach Luffy the secrets of Ryuo (the Wano term for Haki), Luffy is still struggling to channel the energy through serenity of spirit. Still, while Hyogoro sees Luffy as a strange but powerful figure, he doesn’t see the full picture until Raizo appears before the two of them, offering food and reports of life on the outside of Oden Prison. It is here that Hyogoro comes up to speed with everything — from the time-traveling Akazaya Nine to the gathering rebellion. While swearing his own loyalty to the cause, Hyogoro points out that the prison is primarily full of political prisoners, locked up for treason against Orochi.”

When the Sumo Inferno Tournament concluded for the day, the duo were left at the ring while being guarded by numerous enemies. The Straw Hat Pirates captain got annoyed and took them all down using Conqueror’s Haki. After the guards lost consciousness, Caribou and Raizo appeared behind them. Caribou begged Luffy to let him join their cause, and the Straw Hat Pirates captain surprisingly agreed.

Raizo recognized Hyorogo of the Flower and told him their entire plan. Hyogoro of the Flower revealed that aside from him, the other yakuza bosses and their subordinates at the prison are patiently waiting for the day that they will have their revenge against Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi.