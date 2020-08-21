Kanye West Won’t Be On Wisconsin Ballot, State Elections Commission Deems

Rapper Kanye West’s name will not appear among those listed as presidential candidates when Wisconsin voters fill out their ballots for the November election. As relayed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the state’s Elections Commission voted on Thursday to keep the 43-year-old off the ballot.

The bipartisan commission’s ruling, which came by way of a 5-1 vote, ultimately deemed that West’s campaign team failed to officially file nomination documents by the 5 p.m. deadline on August 4. Meanwhile, West’s legal representation argued that the deadline for filing was actually 5:01 p.m.

His campaign team had reportedly turned in more than 2,400 signatures with his documents, well over the 2,000 required for an independent to file for candidacy. West is running on the “Birthday Party” ticket with running mate and vice presidential candidate Michelle Tidball, a 57-year-old spiritual coach from Cody, Wyoming, where the “Flashing Lights” rapper and his wife — Kim Kardashian — own property.

Milwaukee Republican Robert Spindell — who was appointed by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald — was the only member of the panel who voted in favor of allowing the hip-hop icon on the ballot. In his dissenting statement, Spindell made the case that West’s inclusion as an official candidate would serve to give his state’s Black population a say in the electoral process.

“Mr. West is an African American candidate,” he said, “and I think we should do all we can to — after the terrible treatment that the Black population in Milwaukee received during the April election — that we given them a choice.”

While Spindell sided with West, two other Republicans joined all three of the commission’s Democratic members in keeping his name off of the ballot.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

As shared earlier this month by The Inquisitr, West’s name will also be kept off the ballot in Illinois. In that instance, it was deemed that more than half of the signatures that were submitted on his behalf were invalid. Upon examination of the 3,128 signatures that were submitted, election officials found that 1,928 were not valid.

Democratic officials and pundits have expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the rapper’s campaign, with the prevailing belief being that he intends to act as a spoiler by siphoning votes away from Joe Biden in an effort to aid the re-election effort of President Donald Trump.

Those concerns were given credence in Wisconsin, where no less than five of West’s 10 electors are reportedly Republican activists or Trump supporters. Furthermore, Lane Ruhland — an attorney for the Trump campaign in a Wisconsin lawsuit — helped file the nomination papers for West’s team.