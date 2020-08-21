Nina Agdal Gets Cheeky On The Beach In A Tiny Textured Bikini: ‘These Buns Aren’t Gonna Bake Themselves’

Nina Agdal gave her backside some time in the sun during a recent trip to the beach. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a set of booty-baring snaps from her time by the water that have her followers talking for more reasons than one.

The upload included a total of three photos that captured Nina posing in the sand while the waves crashed to the shore just a short distance in front of her. She stood with her backside to the camera throughout the trio of shots as the ocean breeze whipped her long, golden brown locks messily behind her head. The golden sun spilled down over the star as she worked the lens, acting as a natural spotlight that helped highlight her impressive physique. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be concerned with anything else.

Nina sent temperatures soaring as she baked her buns in a textured, black-and-white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a pair of thong-style bottoms that did way more showing than covering up, treating her audience to a full view of her round booty that boasted a flawless summer tan. Is high-cut design also offered a peek at the model’s sculpted thighs, while its thick waistband accentuated her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The 28-year-old’s matching bikini top wasn’t in full view in the images, though it is likely that the garment was equally-as risque. It featured a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, emphasizing her toned back and slender frame. The swimwear also had a set of thin shoulder straps that showcased Nina’s toned arms and shoulders.

Nina kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a thin chain necklace and two dainty hoop earrings in her cartilage piercings. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses to offer some extra protection from the glowing sun.

The triple-pic update proved to be a major hit, racking up nearly 29,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens also flocked to the comments section to shower the Danish bombshell with love.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Betty Crocker got nothing on you with that bakery,” a third follower joked.

“Goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Nina has filled her Instagram page with a number of beachside snaps this summer. Last month, the catwalk queen enjoyed another trip to the ocean while rocking a skimpy, mismatched bikini. That swimwear look proved to be equally as popular, earning more than 50,000 likes and 277 comments to date.