Natalie Roser Oozes Weekend Vibes In Revealing Blue Bikini & Straw Hat

Natalie Roser delighted her 1.2 million Instagram fans with behind-the-scenes footage of a bikini shoot. The supermodel flaunted her delectable frame in a two-piece swimsuit that hugged her smoking hot curves in all the right places. She looked ready to take on the weekend with a glass of wine in her hand.

The Aussie model updated her social media feed with two photos and a video on Friday morning. She captioned the post by alluding to her “Fri-YAY” vibes which appeared to describe her mood for the coming weekend.

The 30-year-old looked amazing in a blue bikini that exposed her curvaceous frame. The wideset straps put her bronzed décolletage on display, while the bandeau style provided extra support. She showed off a hint of her generous cleavage as she posed for the camera.

Natalie teamed the top with its matching thong. The bottoms clung to her hips and showed off her curvy silhouette.

Both the bikini top and bottom put Natalie’s midsection on center stage. She flaunted her ripped and taut abs as she worked the camera like the pro that she is.

The entrepreneur, who owns the Rose and Bare lingerie brand, wore a pair of hoop earrings for the shoot. She styled her hair in a deep side-part and created voluminous curls to frame her face. Her blond mane cascaded down her back and shoulders in loose waves.

Natalie leveled up her look with some key accessories. She held a glass of deep copper wine in her right hand. In the other, she had a wide-brimmed straw hat that completed her look. She sat against a soft rose wall on a cushioned chair in a deeper hue.

In the first photograph, the model posed by tilting her head to the side while looking directly at the lens. She held the red wine in front of her while the headpiececovered the lower half of her legs.

The designer shared a snap where she covered her torso with the fedora in the next offering. She tilted her head back as she closed her eyes while laughing.

The video clip showed Natalie in full-blown working mode. She was sprawled across the seat with the hat on her head while modeling the ensemble. She posed provocatively as the camera zoomed in on her.

Natalie’s fans loved the offering and praised her in the comments section.

“In the video, I love to look on your face under the hat in the last few seconds,” one fan said.

Another follower saluted the Aussie model.

“Raise my glass up for this beauty,” they gushed.

In just over an hour, the post has already racked up over 4,0000 likes and numerous comments.