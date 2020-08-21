Leah Remini Goes Glam In Sweet & Sassy Fashion Looks

Leah Remini showed off sweet and sassy fashion looks in a side-by-side share of Instagram pics. The former King of Queens star posted the pics to display two different but equally glam looks with her 2.9 million social media followers. The photos of the actress were much appreciated by her fans, who liked them over 71,000 times and counting.

On the left, Leah wore a long, orange dress. The garment was designed by Madewell, according to a caption in which the actress shared the names of clothing brands she modeled. The frock featured a high v-neckline. Small buttons in a light brown shade ran asymmetrically across her chest from the neckline toward her hip and down the side of the garment. Tiny white flower prints dotted the dress.

Leah paired the summery look with gorgeous Jimmy Choo shoes that featured ankle straps and a large bow detail on the toe. She wore a trio of necklaces and a series of bracelets on her left wrist. Leah’s hair was fashioned into soft waves. It was parted on the left side and fell over her shoulders.

The photo appeared to have been taken indoors. A dark wood floor provided great contrast with light-colored walls and a sconce that illuminated the area.

In the photo on the right, Leah had a slight smile on her face as she modeled a sassy two-piece suit set while standing in a doorway. The jacket and pants featured a white background and dark, vertical stripes. The jacket was tailored to Leah’s body, its bottom falling proportionately to her hips. The pants had a high waist and flared bottoms. The actress paired the two-piece set with a black bandeau top. She said in the caption that the shoes she wore in the snap, which could not be seen in the photo, were from best pal Jennifer Lopez’s line.

In the next slide, Leah looked thrilled at receiving a large box of assorted cosmetics by Scott Barnes.

Fans of the current host of the podcast Scientology: Fair Game loved the pics.

“Looking beautiful. Love both outfits, but the pants suit is perfect! You look amazing in it. Keep showing them who’s boss, Leah! You’re doing an amazing job!” applauded one fan of the looks.

“Still Gorgeous.. & watching King of Queens right now… hilariously funny as always,” remarked a second follower.

“10-year-old me watching King of Queens knew she was a baddie lol,” joked a third Instagram user.

“That outfit on the right tho,” said a fourth admirer, who loved the star’s overall high-fashion look.