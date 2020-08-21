Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Shows Off Killer Physique For Intense Leg-Training Workout

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge showed off her killer physique during a leg-training routine that she posted to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, August 20.

For the workout, the model wore a matching sports bra and leggings outfit in a light-green color with a camouflage pattern. The top featured a halter-style back and two overlapping strips of fabric across the front. The leggings rose high on her hips and extended to her ankles, showing off her long, muscular legs and shapely backside. A small gap between Sophie’s upper and lower halves teased her toned tummy.

To complete the outfit, Sophie added a pair of white sneakers. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her training session.

Sophie carried out the workout on an outdoor balcony in Spain, according to the geotag on the post. Palm trees and mountains made up the background of the frame. The fitness trainer made use of a large, metal exercise structure that housed weight-lifting equipment and a black exercise bench. She completed a total of five moves, each split into an individual clip in the post. In the caption of the video-set, Sophie wrote out the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each move in the routine.

In the first video clip, Sophie demonstrated the front squat with barbell. She held the weight at her chest, curling her arms up to keep it secure and lowered her body into a set of squats. The second exercise was the sumo RDL. Sophie left the bar on the floor and bent over to grab it with both hands. She then pulled the bar up to standing position and lowered it back down.

The third slide featured the paused squat. Sophie rested the barbell against her upper back and performed a squat, holding the position for a few extra seconds before standing up. The fourth move was the step back. Sophie wrapped a thick resistance band around her thighs and stepped back one leg at a time. She completed the circuit with the B stance hip thrust, leaning back against the bench with her knees bent in front of her.

In her caption, Sophie told her followers that it was the perfect day for them to work their legs. She added that she focused on the basics and maintaining good form during her workout. The post earned more than 40,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day.