Tarsha Whitmore Looks Fierce While Flaunting Her Curves In A Clingy Black Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore is slaying Instagram yet again. The Aussie model traded in her typical swimwear and lingerie looks for a sexy black mini dress in the latest addition to her feed, a change that has quickly become a hit with her hundreds of thousands of fans.

The 20-year-old posed in the middle of an unfurnished room in the August 21 share. She stood with her legs slightly spread apart while resting her hands on either side of her hips and gazing at the camera in front of her through a pair of trendy oval sunglasses. She looked ready to head out on the town in a timeless ensemble, one that perfectly suited her petite frame and killer curves.

Tarsha looked fierce as she flaunted her incredible figure in a classic little black dress from PrettyLittleThing. The ribbed number boasted a trendy mock neckline that hid her decolletage entirely but clung tight enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. It also boasted a sleeveless style that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The mini dress proceeded to cinch in at Tarsha’s waist, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. Also of note was its daringly short length — it grazed just to the middle of her sculpted thighs, leaving her lean legs almost completely within view of the camera.

Tarsha slung a black crocodile-print purse with a thick chain strap over her shoulder, noting in the caption that the bag was also from PrettyLittleThing. She also added a set of dainty rings and a pair of hightop sneakers to her ensemble to give it a sporty vibe. Her honey-blond locks were worn in an effortlessly check updo, though she left a bit of fringe out of the hairstyle that fell to perfectly frame her face and emphasize her striking features.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Tarsha’s sizzling new social media share, and did not hesitate to express their love for the model in the comments section of the post.

“Such a stunnerrr,” one person wrote.

“Tarsha you are just perfect,” praised another fan.

“Love this sleek but casual vibe,” a third follower remarked.

“Obsessed with you,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 6,300 likes within just one hour of going live.

Tarsha has been steaming up her Instagram page with a number of smoking hot looks lately. Yesterday, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her curvaceousness in a white crop top and booty shorts. Fans went wild for that snap as well, awarding more than 13,000 likes and 121 comments to date.