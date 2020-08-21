Carrie Underwood Shows Off Ripped Arms In A Gray Tank Top

The country superstar put on a gun show.

Carrie Underwood is ripped. The mom of two showed off her impressive guns in a new photo posted to Instagram by her fitness app, Fit52, on Thursday, August 20, where she rocked a light gray marl tank top with skintight black leggings.

Carrie posed with her left hand on her hip and looked down at her phone. She flexed her tanned right bicep and her muscle bulged, while her toned shoulders were also on display.

The snap appeared to be part of a fitness photo shoot. She had her long blond hair pulled into two boxer braids that rested on her shoulders and wore a chunky smartwatch on her left wrist. The “Something In The Water” singer rocked a black band on her left ring finger.

Her top pulled in slightly at the shoulders for a racerback look and appeared to be ruched at the bottom to reveal more of her dark leggings. The bottoms were high-waisted and highlighted her slim middle.

The American Idol season 4 winner posed in front of what appeared to be floor to ceiling windows with foliage visible outside.

Carrie was described as one of a “team of experts” available to help users get fit via the app in the caption, as she also wrote the accompanying book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

The comments section was overrun with praise, with many floored by the 37-year-old’s seriously toned figure.

“Those arms though,” one person commented.

“Gun show,” another wrote alongside a strong arm emoji.

“Them arms,” a third comment read with two sets of eyes.

“@carrieunderwood can punch me in the face with those arms and I’ll say ‘thank you’,” another Instagram user joked with two sideways crying laughing emoji.

The photo has received more than 2,000 likes in the first 11 hours.

Carrie’s no stranger to showing off her body on social media with inspiring fitness posts.

Earlier this month, she put her sculpted biceps on show again during a boxing workout while wearing a pair of black gloves. She sported a different gray tank top and put her hands on her head for the picture, which was part of a shoot for her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

Carrie opened up to Women’s Health earlier this year about how important staying active is for her.

“My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she said.