Nicole Thorne Wears A Blazer As A Dress While Enjoying ‘A Night Out’

Nicole Thorne’s latest Instagram update proved the Australian model can make anything look chic. In a pair of photos shared with fans this morning, the brunette beauty looked party-ready in a black blazer, which she wore as a dress. The stunner showed off the outfit while enjoying a night out at a bar, posing on a sumptuous white armchair that made her eye-catching attire truly pop.

The 29-year-old was sitting with her legs to the side, flashing her chiseled pins as she discretely raised her knee. The long-line blazer draped over her curvy hip, emphasizing her voluptuous figure. The garment was cinched with a thin black leather belt that accentuated Nicole’s tiny waist and hourglass frame. The one-piece was complete with long sleeves that were a loose fit on her slender arms, highlighting her lean physique.

The sizzling brunette ensured that all eyes were fixed on her perky chest by opting to go braless, relying on the plunging neckline to expose the entirety of her cleavage. She adorned her abundant décolletage with a dainty pendant necklace, further luring the gaze to her busty curves. The notched lapels decorating her blazer were another element that concentrated viewers’ attention on her upper body.

Her list of accessories also included an elegant black purse, which could be seen by her side on the chair’s wide arm rest. The swanky item was embellished with a golden chain handle that matched her jewelry, as well as the shiny buckle on her belt.

Nicole was snapped with a drink in hand, showing off her dark manicure as she gracefully raised the blue plastic cup. She stretched out her other arm on the chair, shooting a sultry stare at the camera. The model posed much in the same way for both shots, with the exception that her head was tilted to the side in one of the pics. Her plump lips were pursed in a seductive way. Her tresses framed her face, tumbling over her shoulders in loose waves.

The Aussie smokeshow penned a cheeky caption for the double update, making sure to tag all of the brands that contributed to her eye-popping look in her post. Followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot photos, clicking the like button more than 3,900 times and leaving 70 comments, all within the first hour of the snaps going live.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” declared one Instagram user.

“Dark Elegance,” quipped a second fan, who added a string of flattering emoji that also included a crescent moon.

“Looking so cute babe,” chimed in a third follower.

“You are so perfect angel,” gushed a fourth person.