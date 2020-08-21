Laverne Cox Looks Stunning In Lingerie As She Shows Off Fierce Dance Moves To Cardi B’s ‘WAP’

Laverne Cox wore a skimpy lingerie set as she danced around to Cardi B’s raunchy smash hit “WAP” to celebrate “women who are empowered in their sexuality” in a video posted to her Instagram page.

The Orange Is The New Black actor showed off her toned body in the silky black two-piece. The cut-off bra featured two thin straps over one shoulder and showed off a large helping of underboob, while the barely-there briefs displayed Laverne’s toned stomach.

The TV star rocked out in the sexy clip, as she confidently twirled and posed for the camera, and tossed her loose blond locks around the room to dramatic effect.

In her caption, the trans activist explained that “WAP” hitting number one in America had made her want to pay tribute to pioneering female artists and people who had experienced misogyny.

“WAP is the number 1 song in America and makes me want to pay homage to artists like @lilkimthequeenbee who created space for the @theestallion and @iamcardib’s of the world,” she wrote.

“It makes me want to celebrate women who are empowered in their sexuality and who struggle to be. It makes me want justice for all the women who have struggled and suffered at the hands of patriarchy, misogyny and transmisogyny. Sending love and safety to all my sisters and siblings today.”

A number of famous faces took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the attention-grabbing post.

“I just fainted. Thank you for blessing the timeline,” commented actor Halle Berry, who added two hearts to the end of her admiring words.

“COME THRUUUUUUU,” wrote Scandal star Kerry Washington, alongside seven fire emojis.

Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger commented with three flame emojis, while actor Gabrielle Union shared six black hearts under the fierce clip.

While Laverne made it clear she was a big fan of “WAP”, since its August 7 release, Cardi B’s risqué single — which featured Megan Thee Stallion — has been the subject of much controversy, as The Inquisitr previously covered. California Congressional Candidate James Bradley took to Twitter to say the track “made me want to pour holy water in my ears,” and said he “felt sorry” for young girls “if this is their role model.”

There was also a sizable backlash due to Cardi’s decision to include Kylie Jenner in the music video for the hit single. The Inquisitr reported that the rapper was forced to defend herself when fans started a petition to have the reality star erased from the eye-catching video. While a slew of other famous names featured, fans took issue with the fact that Kylie was the only non-artist present, and said her appearance was tantamount to cultural appropriation.