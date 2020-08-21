General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Sneaky Way Wiley Was Able To Be Filmed Without Being On Set Revealed

It was a surprise when Wiley showed up on Thursday.

General Hospital has been chock full of drama ever since the ABC soap came back on air with new episodes three weeks ago. The production team has kept it as safe as possible on the set for the actors. However, the very young stars are not allowed to film for safety reasons. So how was Wiley able to be on seen on screen on Thursday’s show? That secret was revealed by the mom of twins Theo and Erik Olson, who play the role of Wiley. She explained it all the boys’ Instagram account.

As seen this week on General Hospital, Nelle Benson is determined to get her son away from Michael and go on the run with him. She had a plan in place in case she lost the custody battle, which includes kidnapping. On Thursday, she once again blackmailed her new husband, Julian Jerome, into grabbing Wiley from the Quartermaine house. The soap flashed a glimpse of the little guy sleeping soundly in his bed. Viewers may have thought that this was filmed before the the stars went on hiatus back in May, however, this was actually filmed recently.

On Theo and Erik’s Instagram, their mom explained how they got that shot without her sons being on set. She said that she was the one who filmed one of the boys sleeping in his own bed while at home. With the direction of General Hospital’s executive producer Frank Valentini, she sneakingly used her iPhone to film him sleeping without him knowing it. She then sent it off to be added to Thursday’s show. It was a creative way of making sure that Wiley was still a part of the story line that he is the center of.

Nelle has a very important mission for Julian, West Coast. How much longer will he tolerate her blackmail?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/eZfAFJV1LJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 20, 2020

The stuffed kangaroo was also a part of the scene. Valentini sent two of them for both boys and one of them was in the bed during the shot. Nelle had put a tracking device in the toy to make sure she knew where her son was at all times so he could be grabbed at the perfect moment.

Both Nelle and Julian have put lives in danger. General Hospital viewers watched as Brooklyn overheard Nelle making plans to kidnap Wiley and confronted her about it. On Friday, the previews reveal that her life will be in jeopardy as Nelle attacks her with a pair of scissors.

Julian also used chloroform on Monica so he wouldn’t be interrupted while taking Wiley and running off with him. There may be a big cliffhanger coming on Friday’s General Hospital as Brooklyn’s life seemingly hangs in the balance, as well as Wiley’s future.