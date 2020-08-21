Hanna Oberg Wears Orange Sports Bra & Black Spandex Shorts For Leg Day Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, August 20, to post a new workout video in which she trained her quad muscles for leg day.

For the gym routine, the fitness trainer wore an orange sports bra with thin straps and a scooped neckline. The top left plenty of skin along her upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back muscles. On her lower half, she sported a pair of black spandex sports that rose to her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, showing off the length of her muscular legs. The tight-fitting material contoured to her shapely hips and backside. A gap between the top and bottoms flaunted a strip of toned tummy.

Hanna completed the outfit with a pair of white Converse sneakers and a black exercise watch. She wore her long, brunette waves pulled back into a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face and left a few strands loose to frame her face.

The quad workout took place in a gym setting where Hanna made use of a set of dumbbells, a resistance band, and a bench. She completed a total of four exercises, each split into an individual video clip. Before jumping into the first move, Hanna showed off her figure and flexed her quad muscles for the camera. She gave a small laugh and then moved directly into a set of front narrow stance split squats using a dumbbell.

In the second slide, Hanna showed her followers how to complete front squats using a dumbbell. She held a large weight underneath her chin and against her chest, then lowered her body into a squat, repeating the squat several times. The third exercise in the routine was the resistance pistol squat. Hanna grabbed onto a resistance band that was wrapped around a metal structure above her head for this move. She completed the workout with alternating lunges, holding a weight in each hand.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the moves and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She added that the leg circuit set her quads on fire and left her sore for days after.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.

