Cindy Crawford Wears Halter Top & Tight Jeans In Throwback Supermodel Pics

The images inspired George Michael to create a video ode to the women, 'Freedom 90.'

Cindy Crawford wore a halter top and tight jeans in a throwback image where she was surrounded by some of the top models of the 1990s. This pic was in honor of the 30th anniversary of the release of the iconic George Michael video that prominently featured the women, “Freedom 90.”

The brown-haired stunner posted three images shot by the late fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. These included a 1990 British Vogue cover from that era as well as two behind-the-scenes pics. Cindy was seen on the extreme right and was joined by Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatiana Patitz, and Christy Turlington. The five would be the inspiration for the term “supermodel” and would dominate the catwalks and the covers of major print publications for most of the decade.

All the photo’s subjects, sans Cindy, had cut their hair into a shorter style. They each wore variations of a bob hairstyle that was very popular during the earlier part of the era. All rocked a different version of a ballet top in a wrap style, which was paired with jeans. In the share’s subsequent image uploads, several behind-the-scenes pics showed how the shoot was configured.

The quintet posed together in the gritty photo taken on the streets of New York’s meatpacking district. Its distinct cobblestone streets and older buildings provided a stark backdrop for the women in the image. Their natural cover looks as the 1990s began were a revelation in an industry that was coming out a decade that bordered on excess for hair, makeup, and fashion.

In the caption of the post, Cindy said she and her fellow models from that time period spoke to John Pearson where they explained their fondest memories of the video shoot. Cindy said in the aforementioned chat that to prepare, she listened to the song over and over on her Walkman and tried to learn the words prior to her participation in the now-iconic short film directed by David Fincher.

Fans of the 54-year-old mother of models Kaia and Presley and wife of Rande Gerber loved the walk down memory lane.

“The greatest of all time, wow, just wow. Today’s young ladies can’t hold a candle to this set of beauties,” remarked one follower.

“Favorite video, favorite women, love the throwback pic. It looks as if it could have been taken today,” said a second Instagram user in the comments section of the share.

“Iconic is an understatement. What a moment in time,” shared a third fan.

“Can we bring back the 90s?” joked a fourth follower of wanting to return to the bygone era.