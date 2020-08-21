Elizabeth Banks, 46, Stuns In A Purple Bikini While Out On A Lake

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress proudly showed off her new two-piece.

Elizabeth Banks stunned in a purple bikini while out on the water this week. The actress shared a gorgeous new selfie to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 20, that showed her having fun on a lake in the sunshine.

The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect star looked years younger than her age of 46 as she flashed a big smile from underneath her large tortoiseshell framed sunglasses. She had her hair pulled back and let her natural beauty do all the talking. Her tanned skin glowed in the natural summer sunlight.

Her bikini top was a striking lilac and featured small triangular cutouts that stretched vertically down her chest along both sides of the plunging neckline. It also featured a thick band around her slim middle with more of the cut-outs.

She revealed via two tags that the swimwear was from GIGI C Bikinis. She tagged the brand’s official account and that of designer Gigi Caruso.

The lake surrounded her while several very tall trees dominated the skyline in the distance.

On the photo, she told fans she’d “made it” while she gave her 3.2 million followers more of an insight into her summer trip in the caption.

She revealed via a hashtag that she was at Bloods Lake in Utah and had already been on a hike up in the mountains.

Elizabeth said they’d ran into plenty of wildlife, including a snake, a moose, and plenty of chipmunks. She also revealed how much she loved her “new” two-piece.

The comments section was full of praise from fans.

“Very beautiful,” one person said.

A second told Elizabeth she had “a very good tan” and added, “you look stunning.”

“You’re so beautiful,” a third comment read with a red rose and heart eye emoji.

“Look at this beautiful lady,” another fan said.

Famous friends also showed their support for the What to Expect When You’re Expecting star. Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria was one of the many people who liked the snap, which has received more than 25,300 likes in 13 hours.

The new bikini look came after Elizabeth posted another stunning swimwear upload to her Instagram account last month. In the two photos, she rocked a plunging “old” red, white, and blue halter-neck top while she chowed down on a slice of watermelon while wearing dark sunglasses and a straw hat.

“Still #watermelon season #summer Also still wearing decades-old #bikinis and no make up on the reg,” she captioned that upload.