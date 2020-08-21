‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday: Brooke Forgives Ridge, Finn Warns Steffy About Painkillers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 20 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) apologizing to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) per Soaps. He was sorry that he divorced her and got married to another but that did not change the fact that she was the woman for him. He was determined to annul his marriage to Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) so that they could start a future together.

The dressmaker said that he would not give up on them. As seen in the video below, Brooke was upset that he divorced her without so much as a “heads up.” He told her that he lost his mind when he saw the video of her and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing so he got drunk and left for Vegas with Shauna. According to Brooke, there was no comparison to her marriage with Bill and his with Shauna. They didn’t get drunk one night and decide to get hitched. She and Bill established their relationship first.

Eventually, Brooke relented and said that she didn’t want another. She loved him more than any other man in the world. She forgave him and they kissed.

Brooke and Ridge are giving their love another chance. ???? Reply with a ???? if you’re excited that #Bridge reunited or a ???? if you feel sad for Shauna. pic.twitter.com/E1qkA4NsTA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 20, 2020

At the cliff house, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) assessed his patient’s needs. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) informed him that the over-the-counter medication was not working for her and that she needed more than ibuprofen. He said that he was already on dangerous territory because he was coming into her home. The prescription medication was strong, and as seen in the image below, he struggled with the decision about whether he should give it to her.

Steffy knew that but she also wanted to be able to pick up her daughter. She needed more time to heal and asked him for one more refill. He gave in and made arrangements for the refill. Steffy promised him that he would not regret his decision.

On today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn struggles with whether or not to prescribe Steffy more pain meds pic.twitter.com/tkxSjhW8LE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 20, 2020

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) visited her mother at the Forrester mansion. She was shocked when Shauna revealed that she was the new Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Shauna then told her the tale of how she and Ridge got hitched in Las Vegas. She also admitted that the Forrester Creations’ pilot hauled him back to Los Angeles but that didn’t change the fact that she was the dressmaker’s wife.

Shauna figured that she could provide him the stability and trust that he never got in his relationship with Brooke. Flo said that it said a lot that Ridge actually filed the divorce papers. She also told her mother that she deserved all the happiness that was coming her way.