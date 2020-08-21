Gabi DeMartino Wears Crop Top & Miniskirt Made Out Of A Pillowcase With Thigh-High Boots For New Outfit Post

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The online sensation is known for her outfit posts and got creative for her most recent upload.

The 25-year-old stunned in a shimmery crop top that appeared to be made out of silk. The garment featured a pattern all over and eyelashes on the breasts area. She displayed her decolletage and midriff while pairing the ensemble with a matching miniskirt with a mini slit on the side. For her caption, DeMartino told fans that she made the set from a pillowcase.

She wrapped a belt around her waist and completed the look with black thigh-high boots. DeMartino styled her dark long wavy hair up and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with small stud earrings and looked very glam for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped standing on a chair in between white curtains and what looked to be a mirror behind her. She held open the curtains and tilted her head to the left slightly. DeMartino gazed at the camera lens with a soft expression and was captured fairly side-on.

In the next slide, she sported a similar pose. DeMartino stood behind the curtain with her face slightly covered and directly positioned her body toward the camera.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 77,600 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Gabi can take a trash bag and make it look like a Victoria Secret runway model outfit,” one user wrote.

“OMG I LOVE THIS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Literally nobody can pull off a pillowcase as a gorgeous outfit except @gabi,” remarked a third fan.

“You look so good, I’m living for this black hair,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off the results after starting a vegan diet in a dark snakeskin-print crop top. DeMartino paired the look with high-waisted black leggings and opted for large sunglasses of the same color. She accessorized with a bracelet, rings, and small stud earrings and rocked acrylic nails. DeMartino sported her locks in a high ponytail and showcased the tattoos inked on her arms and the left side of her chest.