‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Ridge Overhears Shocking Brooke & Bill Conversation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 24 reveals a watershed moment for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He overhears a shocking conversation between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), per Soaps. To Ridge, it appears that even after all this time they still have feelings for each other.

Quinn Sends Bill On A Mission

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) gets wind of Ridge’s plan to annul his marriage to Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards). As seen in the below image, they decided to reunite. She needs to permanently drive a wedge between the former couple. Since she already knows that Ridge previously walked out on Brooke when he saw the kissing video, she knows how to draw blood.

Brooke has been avoiding Bill since everyone saw the clip. Although he is sorry for the pain that it caused Ridge and Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Bill does not regret anything.

Quinn manipulates Bill and urges him to see Brooke. The media mogul complies and it appears as if they have a heart-to-heart.

True Feelings Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will overhear a private conversation between Bill and Brooke. They will discuss their feelings. While Brooke may tell Bill that he will always hold a special place in her heart, she will also tell him that Ridge is her future.

However, the dressmaker realizes that he may always end up in competition with Bill. Even if Brooke chooses him now, there may come a time when she decides to explore what she has with the media mogul. He wants to put everything into this relationship but Brooke may be keeping all her options open.

Ridge has had enough of the back-and-forth type of relationships. He wants an all-in marriage where both parties are wholly committed to each other. He knows he may never fully have Brooke’s heart.

Ridge’s Choice

The designer loves Brooke and that’s why the conversation with Bill cuts deep. He realizes that he has some difficult decisions to make. Does he ignore what he heard and go ahead with his plans and have a life with Brooke? Or should he rather choose to stay with Shauna who’s completely in love with only him?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he decides on the option that will cause him less future heartache. He chooses to go home and tell Shauna that he wants to make their marriage work. He knows that no third party is waiting in the wings if they hit a bump in the road. That makes a relationship with Shauna worth it.