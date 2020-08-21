Kelly Clarkson Reacts To Being Named The Second Best ‘The Voice’ Coach: ‘I Call BS’

Kelly joked she wasn't happy about who came in at number one.

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t too thrilled after being named the second best coach in the history of The Voice. The singer took to Twitter on Thursday, August 20, to share her hilarious response to the second place honor and jokingly called it “BS.”

The “I Dare You” singer’s message came in response to a post from a fan account. They announced that GoldDerby had done a rundown of the best coaches on the NBC series and put her in second place behind longtime coach Blake Shelton.

The tweet explained that the decision was made “based on their victories, but also considering their ability to choose artists, how they offered advice to their competitors, song choices and charisma.”

The mom of two quoted the tweet and jokingly made it clear she wasn’t too happy.

“I call BS…. see what I did there,” she responded, adding a winking face with its tongue out and a sassy hand emoji. The message appeared to be a hilarious double entendre, referencing Blake’s initials.

Kelly’s response brought in more than 1,200 likes and plenty of responses from fans. Many made it clear that they thought she deserved the number one spot.

“I dont know about 2nd best, more like the best,” one Twitter user said.

Trae Patton / NBC

Another called Kelly the “queen of the voice and nbc.”

“Yeah, but who has the best winning percentage? That’s NOT BS.. #TeamKelly,” a third tweeted.

Another poked a little fun at Blake. They told the star, “All [he] does to get ppl on his team is point his finger at his head hahahahah and then you bribe them with a jacket.”

But Kelly’s tweet was all in good fun. She and her co-coach have been close friends for years, long before they worked together on the show.

Kelly’s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is the country star’s manager, and even took credit for the two tying the knot.

The “God Gave Me You” singer previously said, via The Huffington Post, that he was always willing the two together. He recalled telling Brandon, “Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl.”

The country superstar has been a coach on The Voice since it first began back in 2011, while Kelly joined the panel for Season 14 in 2018. She’s appeared on every round since.

The two are set to battle it out again against Gwen Stefani and John Legend when the series returns to NBC later this year.