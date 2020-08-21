Donny Osmond Reveals Sweet Nickname From Grandchildren In Pool Party Pic

Donny Osmond revealed a sweet nickname from his brood of 11 grandchildren in a pool party pic the entertainer shared with Instagram. He thrilled his 209,000 followers with the adorable endearment. This information came a little over one week after he announced in a recent Instagram share that he and wife Debbie will welcome their 12th grandchild in early 2021.

Donny called himself “Bapa” in the share. He was surrounded by most of his older grandchildren as they enjoyed some summer fun poolside. He shared that this was a throwback image and not a recent pic.

He appeared wistful in the caption, stating that he would love to be surrounded by all of his grandkids right now to make more summer memories.

The legendary entertainer sat on the tiled edge of the gorgeous water feature which is likely located in the Utah home he shares with his wife of 42 years. He wore a light blue, short-sleeved, button-down shirt in the pic along with long black pants. Donny looked directly at the camera as he held a peach-colored ice pop in his right hand.

Surrounding Donny was many of his grandchildren. They are the products of the marriages of his four older sons Donald, Jeremy, Brandon, and Christopher. Donny and Debbie’s youngest son Joshua married Summer Felsted in June of this year.

The young children encircled the singer. All appeared to enjoy what seemed to be a warm day poolside with ice pops as snacks. The yard featured what appeared to be a cabana, located behind where the singer sat. It had a tan front and brown tiled roof. In front of the small building was a series of green hedges that were trimmed and ran the length of the front. A long outdoor brown wicker sofa with tan cushions was seen just behind the newest generation of Osmonds, as well as several large. outdoor umbrellas that provided shade from the sun.

Fans of the entertainer loved the intimate look at his family life.

“Um…Bapa…you forgot your swim trunks!!!” joked one fan, who noted that Donny was the only one in the photo who did not have on swimming attire.

“I’m too old to be your grandchild, but I’ll oblige in pushing you in or providing ice lollies,” said a second follower.

“Going to your house is probably like going to Disneyland!!! I bet your grandkids never want to leave. You’re probably such a fun Grandpa!!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous grandkids! And with the recent happy news of another grandchild on the way, you’re going to need a bigger pool!” commented a fourth fan.