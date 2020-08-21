Stefflon Don Wows Fans In Tight-Fitted Blue Playsuit With Yellow Hair

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in a tight-fitted blue playsuit that featured a cloud-pattern all over. The long-sleeved garment fell above her upper thigh and complimented her curves. Steff is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for bright yellow locks. She styled half her hair down and the rest in a high ponytail. Steff accessorized with a necklace, a bracelet, rings, and a gold watch while rocking long acrylic nails.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs-up in a bedroom with fancy home decor. Steff placed both hands behind her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce open-mouth expression. Her skin complexion was glowing and had been caught in great lighting.

In the next slide, she gave fans an eyeful from behind. Steff tilted her head down and puckered up her lips. She closed her eyes and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the third and final frame, Steff gazed at the camera over her shoulder with her piercing eyes. She placed one hand underneath her chin and stood in front of a fluffy white chair.

For her caption, Steff kept it simple and put a yellow heart emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 2.5 million followers. In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 147,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular.

“Beautiful and sexy pic,” one user wrote.

“Honestly, the genetics in your family are out of this world,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Come on clouds! Looking like a dream come true!” remarked a third fan.

“Steff you are beautiful but can we admire how f*cking beautiful your bedroom is,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed with long blue braided hair. The songstress wore a blue, black, and white cut-out crop that had tassels hanging off and long sleeves. Steff paired the look high-waisted white pants and accessorized with a chain featuring a pendant that said “Don.” She looked very glammed-up for the occasion and was photographed from a low angle in front of a large window. Unsurprisingly, the post gathered in more than 100,000 likes.