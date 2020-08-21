Ellie O’Donnell Shows Off Insanely Fit Body In Yellow Bikini

Ellie O’Donnell took to Instagram to showcase her stunning physique in a sexy bikini set from PrettyLittleThing. The English model published the new snapshot on August 20, and in it, she looked nothing short of gorgeous as she modeled the skimpy ensemble while enjoying her day in Marbella.

Ellie was photographed standing on a stairway with her left foot forward. She posed front and center and popped her right hip to the side. She tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile. Her hair was down and tossed to one side, framing her face.

The babe was seen holding a woven Celine pouch with her right hand, which carried all over her beach day essentials. Some viewers gushed over her tanned skin, which looked flawless in the shot.

Ellie rocked a light yellow two-piece swimsuit. The halter-style top was padded and secured her chest in place. It featured a plunging neckline that offered a tantalizing view of her ample cleavage. The fabric that lined the outside of the cups were sheer and were made extra long in the center — which were tied into a bow, highlighting her décolletage.

She sported the matching bottoms that were also pretty high-cut. The swimwear covered what was necessary, but it also flashed a generous amount of skin around the area. Its waistband clung high to Ellie’s slim waist, accentuating her flat stomach and abs. The straps were tied to the sides of her slender hips for support.

For the look, Ellie wore several accessories, such as a thin-chain necklace with a cross pendant, a watch, and a pair of earrings. She also had her nails done and painted into a french tip style. Her long tresses were styled straight, letting its hands hung over her shoulder and back.

The stunner tagged PrettyLittle in the caption and the photo, and she indicated that the snap was a paid partnership with the brand. She also shared that she has missed her flights back to England.

Fans and followers from all over the globe were quick to comment on her sizzling update. As of this writing, the latest share has garnered over 19,400 likes and upward of 220 comments. A lot of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to praise her well-maintained body, while others complimented her beauty.

“You go girl!! It’s so good to see you shining with happiness out there! You also make me want to get on a plane! Live your best life, queen,” a fan wrote.

“Being stranded during a pandemic isn’t so bad depending upon where you are. You are extremely blessed to being able to afford the high life,” commented another follower.