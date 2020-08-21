Abby Dowse Suns Her Beautiful Body Poolside In A Tie-Dye Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse displayed her insane bikini bod in a sizzling new photo shared to Instagram Friday morning, rocking a tie-dye, bubble-gum pink swimsuit that left little to the imagination. In the snap, the Australian model could be seen working on her tan poolside. She appeared to be in the backyard of her apartment building, flaunting her hourglass figure and sculpted curves in a standing pose. The bright, blue sky and clear, turquoise water made for the perfect backdrop for her beauty, emphasizing the pastel tone of her swimwear. A thicket of trees towered in the background, rising high above the large wooden fence surrounding the property — and providing plenty of privacy for her sunbathing activities.

Abby opted for a triangle string bikini that offered modest coverage for her voluptuous assets, leaving a great expanse of toned, supple skin on display. The ruched two-piece featured a plunging neckline that exposed the entirety of her cleavage. Teeny thong bottoms treated her audience to a great view of her chiseled lower body, boasting an incredible high cut that perfectly showed off her hips and thighs. The item had a square waistline that fell far past her belly button, showcasing her flat tummy.

The bathing suit was held in place by thin spaghetti straps going over her shoulders, across the chest line, and above her hips. The look highlighted her taut waist and trim physique, offering followers an eyeful of killer curves. Abby added some bling with a few tasteful accessories, wearing large hoop earrings, a pair of dainty bracelets, and a shiny ring on each hand. A layered necklaced draped over her collar bone, further drawing the eye to her ample décolletage.

The 30-year-old gave off sultry vibes as she stared into the camera with an intense gaze and provocatively parted lips. Her hip was cocked and her legs were slightly parted, showing off her thigh gap. Sunshine illuminated her fit body, shining on her cleavage, hip, and thigh. The wind tousled her long, golden tresses, gently sweeping her sleek locks to the side.

Abby called attention to the detail in her caption, noting it made her hair look “pretty.” The model tagged Oh Polly as the maker of smoking-hot pool item, crediting both the brand itself and its swimsuit line.

Followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, clicking the like button on her photo more than 8,900 times in the first couple of hours of posting. Abby’s eager admirers also left 230-plus messages on her pic within the same time frame, complimenting the model’s seductive appearance and glowing tan.

“Shining like a mf goddess [star-struck and heart-eyes emoji] Seriously killin it,” commented one Instagrammer.

“It’s not the wind that makes you pretty,” chimed in a second fan, echoing the thoughts of many of her devotees.

“Wow you seriously are perfection,” gushed a third person.

“You’ve really been on fire lately [fire emoji] Somehow more gorgeous than ever, didn’t even know it was possible,” penned a fourth follower.

Abby has been sharing some tantalizing swimsuit shots as of late. Just three days ago, the Aussie beauty drove fans into a frenzy with a sexy black bikini look while posing poolside.