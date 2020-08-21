Jesse James Decker Flaunts Tight Physique While Licking Her Fingers: ‘Whatchu Taco’n About’

Country music celebrity Jesse James Decker delighted her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday night with a snap that illustrated that she is both gorgeous and likes to eat tacos. The teasingly sexy post garnered almost 70,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Jesse wore a taupe mini dress that hugged all her curves and showed off plenty of bare leg. It had a rounded neckline and the lightweight fabric clung to her bust and slender waist, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The skirt featured a ruched detailing along both sides of her hips that created a flattering creasing across the front. The embellishment finished off with two bows at the bottom of the short hem. Jesse’s impressively muscular thighs were on full display.

She cocked one hip and stood with her legs spread apart and one slightly in front of the other. Her feet were cropped out of the image, but from the angle of her ankle and her activated quads, she appeared to be wearing heels.

Jesse brought her left hand to her face and appeared to be demurely licking a few of her outstretched fingers, which were placed directly in front of her pouted lips. Her high cheekbones and squinted eyes indicated her merriment as she did so.

In her right hand, she held a taco with a large bite taken out of it, which appeared to be constructed from a soft corn tortilla containing some type of meat.

Jesse’s blond hair was parted in the center and fell to her shoulders in loose waves. She wore a wide silver wedding band on her left ring finger, as well as accessorizing with a round, gold-colored pendant dangling from a delicate chain around her neck. She carried a small black handbag on her right shoulder.

She posed in a large room with white walls and dark, horizontal wood paneling around two square windows. The light level outside indicated it was close to sunset. There was a shuffleboard table covered in sand in the background directly behind her.

Jesse’s devoted Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the gorgeous blonde. Many fans selected various series of affectionate emoji, and others elected to put their feelings in to words.

“I am looooovin your looks lately,” complimented one fan, adding the hashtag ‘fashion goals’ to the comment.

“Always stunning!” exclaimed a second person.

“I love the dress,” declared a third follower.

“Body goals!” cheered a fourth fan.