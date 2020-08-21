Alexis Clark Showcases Her Round Booty In A Bright Orange Thong Bikini By The Pool

Alexis Clark took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a racy new photo with her fans. The model enjoyed the weather as she rocked a scanty ensemble for the camera.

In the sexy pic, Alexis looked drop dead gorgeous while she showcased her curves in a bright orange bikini. The skimpy top fit snugly around her chest. The thin straps also flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and flaunted her round booty, as well as her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was also on full display.

Alexis sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while resting her arms on her legs. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty smirk on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a large umbrella and some lounge chairs.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part for the shot. The long locks were styled in voluminous loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Alexis has amassed more than 761,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those admirers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 39,000 likes. Her supporters also flooded the comments section to leave over 530 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Beautiful as ever, always glowing and sparkling never stop smiling,” one follower stated.

“Wowwwww You are a piece of sweet,” another gushed.

“Orange is good on u,” a third social media user wrote.

“I think this may be your best look yet. You look just stunning in that color and I love your hair when it is natural and messy like that. You’re a real gem in this world pretty girl,” a fourth person commented on the pic.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her insane curves in racy outfits such as sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis recently piqued the interest of her fans when she let it all hang out in some nude lingerie with red lace detailing with thong bottoms that exposed her bare backside. That post also proved to be popular among her admirers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 64,000 likes and over 900 comments.