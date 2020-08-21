Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Black Dress While Playing Pool With Courteney Cox

Jennifer's pool skills weren't the best, but she looked amazing.

Jennifer Aniston got schooled by Courteney Cox during a friendly game of pool, but at least the actress looked incredible as she missed a majority of the shots she attempted.

On Thursday, Jennifer, 51, delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a video of her recent mini Friends reunion with her former costar. It began with footage of Courteney, 56, demonstrating her impressive billiards skills. The pool shark didn’t miss any of her shots as she expertly aimed the cue ball at her targets. She knocked half a dozen balls into the table’s side and corner pockets, and she made it look easy. Twice, she placed a leg up on the edge of the table to make a shot. She was dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and a dark gray T-shirt with long sleeves.

While the Scream actress ran the table, the song “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton played. A record scratch and tune change marked Jennifer’s chance to prove her mettle. The song “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston played as the Morning Show star struggled to pocket any of her balls. She came close once, but she didn’t even hit the ball she was aiming for when her friend tried to help her out by pointing at it. Courteney then turned the camera on herself and raised her eyebrows at her viewers.

Jennifer got visibly frustrated as she continued to miss, even though she was clearly concentrating hard. After a while, she felt the need to explain that it had been “a long time” since she played pool. She looked like she was tempted to grab the cue ball as it rolled into a pocket, and it took a few more failed attempts before she finally scored a small victory. When this happened, everyone in the room cheered.

While Jennifer failed to wow her fans with her billiards skills, she was dressed to impress. She rocked a black maxi dress with spaghetti straps and an empire waist. The slinky garment also had a low V-neck trimmed with delicate lace. Her accessories included long layered necklaces, large gold hoop earrings, and a pair of eyeglasses with aviator frames.

The humble star’s Instagram followers seemed to appreciate her willingness to show the world footage of her getting beat so soundly. Her video’s likes soon climbed up above the 2 million mark, and her famous fans had a lot to say about it in the comments section.

“Let’s get back to work… Where you make all the shots happen!” wrote her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon.

“This is my favorite video on the Internet,” said Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg.

“This makes me want to quarantine with you. Forever,” added comedian Ali Wentworth.

“Nominating this for an oscar!” quipped Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy. “Love you two. See you soooooooon.”